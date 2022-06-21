Man gets multiple traffic fines from LTA, Traffic Police despite not owning a car since 2016

A man was shocked to receive multiple summonses for various traffic offences that he could not have committed as he has not driven or owned a car in recent years.

Stomp contributor Lim said he has not owned a car since 2016 and nor has he driven for the past two and a half years.

Hence, he believes someone has stolen his identity and rented cars under his name.

Lim recounted: "I was checking my letterbox at around noon on June 15 and found three letters addressed to my name. Two were from the Land Transport Authority (LTA) and one was from the Traffic Police (TP)."

The letters from LTA were both issued on June 6, informing Lim of fines for failing to pay Electronic Road Pricing (ERP) charges on two occasions.

Both offences were committed on May 9, but by two different vehicles, according to the letters.

PHOTO: Stomp

PHOTO: Stomp

Meanwhile, the Notice of Traffic Offences that Lim received from TP was issued on June 7 for speeding during the wee hours of May 4.

The summons stated that Lim was going at a speed of 112km/h along the Marina Coastal Expressway (MCE), which comes with a $300 fine and eight demerit points.

The vehicle involved had yet another different licence plate.

PHOTO: Stomp

PHOTO: Stomp

Lim subsequently called LTA and TP, with both telling him to submit an appeal.

He added: "The TP also informed me that apart from the speeding notice that I received, I have another case involving vehicle SLP1958D under them."

SLP1958D is the vehicle that had committed the first ERP fee evasion.

The Stomp contributor, who has lodged a police report, said he did not share his personal details with anyone. He also checked with family members and friends, none of whom has used his personal information.

In response to a Stomp query, the police confirm that a report was lodged and investigations are ongoing.

