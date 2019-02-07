Man gets pulled back into Yishun flat by SCDF after stepping out onto parapet to clean windows

Man gets pulled back into Yishun flat by SCDF after stepping out onto parapet to clean windows
PHOTO: Stomp
Farah Daley
Stomp
Feb 07, 2019

A man was pulled back into his apartment unit at Block 676B Yishun Ring Road by Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) rescuers on Monday afternoon (Feb 4) after he had stepped out onto a parapet.

Stomp understands that he had stepped out to clean his windows.

Stomp contributor Ramli alerted Stomp to the incident after he saw a fire engine at the scene.

He took a photo of the man standing on a ledge outside his window.

In response to a Stomp media query, an SCDF spokesman said it was alerted to an incident involving a man who was found standing on the parapet outside his unit at about 1.50pm.

"He was subsequently pulled into the unit by SCDF rescuers and the case was handed over to the police," he said.

