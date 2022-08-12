Man gets roasted online for making police report following dispute with woman using tissue packet to 'chope' table

Using a tissue packet to 'chope' a seat is a uniquely Singaporean activity that is a common practice at many F&B establishments. But not everyone likes it.

A post made on Wednesday (Aug 10) to the Facebook group Complaint Singapore gained traction online after a man filed a police report and used vulgarities at an elderly woman who used a tissue packet to chope a table.

Facebook user Manmeet Singh said that the incident took place at a Toast Box outlet at Tan Tock Seng Hospital on the morning of Aug 8.

In the post, he titled it "Down with tissue chop [sic] table" and claimed that one elderly woman was eavesdropping on his conversation with his friends while in the queue, which was her "first mistake", he said.

Afterwards, she allegedly left her spot in the queue to reserve a table with a tissue packet.

She then rejoined the queue as the man and his friends were talking about how they felt her 'chope-ing' a table was rude. To this, she allegedly told him that it's "none of your f***ing business".

Singh also accused the woman and her friend of talking very loudly and staring directly at him after they got their food.

In his post, he said that he felt harassed, and after fruitless attempts to ask them to keep quiet he lost his temper and swore at her in Hokkien.

The man claimed in his Facebook post that this woman then called the police, and he initially decided not to pursue the incident but said he was advised by a police officer to make a report for "record purposes".

He shared a copy of the police report made, giving details of the report, including the time and place as well as a rundown of the whole incident and even a witness.

Speaking to AsiaOne, the police confirmed that the reports were lodged.

However, many netizens in the comment thread questioned him for making a police report over what they thought was a minor incident, with one saying that "it's a waste of police resources".

Singh defended his actions in the comments saying that while 'chope-ing' seats may be a norm in Singapore but jumping out of the queue to 'chope' a table should not be accepted and "You guys (if you) have any manners will never accept this attitude".

However that were also some who felt that the elderly woman was rude and that the practice of 'chope-ing' tables should be banned.

One user even shared a similar experience they had.

Back in May, a woman stood at a parking lot over at MBS to 'chope' it while her partner circled back to it.

However, one road user ignored her and reversed into the lot anyway.

A netizen applauded the driver saying "You did the right thing. We can't be intimidated by such acts of bullying".

