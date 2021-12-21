Teen gets schooled on TikTok after claiming 'Singaporean girls don't take care of their appearances'

After spending some time in the United States, a teenager came to the conclusion that Singaporean girls aren't "taking care" of their appearances.

David Rosal shared this in a TikTok video last Saturday (Dec 18), saying that he felt American girls "know how to groom themselves better and make themselves look more presentable", unlike Singaporean girls who wear "the same s***".

"Y'all look like y'all just died and came back from the dead," he remarked, and urged Singaporean girls to "step their game up".

Rosal, who is Singaporean, flew to Los Angeles last Thursday and filmed the TikTok video while he was in California.

The clip has since amassed over 354,000 views and more than 7,320 comments, most of which dispute his observations.

PHOTO: Screengrab/TikTok

Many TikTok users also responded to Rosal's video.

One said that he was being "insanely egotistical" for even putting out such a claim.

"Everybody looks good, just in different ways. If we're gonna wear the same shirt for eight days in a row, we're gonna wear the same shirt.

"None of us are doing it for you, we don't care what you think," Barbersnotsalon said.

Another TikTok user, Nicole Chin, also tried to prove Rosal wrong by showing off her different outfits.

"We don't tolerate Singaporean girl slander around here," she wrote in the video's caption.

Interestingly, it wasn't just the Singaporean girls who were peeved.

Some local men also spoke up against Rosal, such as this TikTok user who asked: "Christmas is the season of giving, what can you give? What can you offer to the table? What good qualities do you have?"

On Tuesday, Rosal removed the TikTok video and made a public apology, saying he was sorry for "making a sweeping statement" about Singaporean girls.

"What I said was a fallacious statement, obviously there are pretty girls out there. I'm sorry for generalising and boxing y'all up into that one adjective".

The teen also explained that he did not mean to discriminate against people who did not "have the financial capability to stack their wardrobe".

claudiatan@asiaone.com