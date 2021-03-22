Man gets stuck in chest-deep water in drain along hiking trail, rescued by SCDF officers

SINGAPORE - A man was found stuck in a drain — with water up to his chest — at a hiking trail along the Bukit Timah Expressway near Mandai Road on Sunday (March 21).

He was later pulled out by officers from the Disaster Assistance and Rescue Team (DART) using rescue ropes, said the Singapore Civil Defence Force's (SCDF).

After receiving a call for assistance at about 5.40pm, officers from the SCDF and the Singapore Police Force trekked about 2km to locate the person.

At the scene, officers were seen combing the area for the man. Several SCDF and SPF vehicles, including an ambulance and a fire medical vehicle, were also parked by the side of the road.

The man was assessed for fall injuries by a paramedic but refused to be taken to a hospital, said the SCDF.

This article was first published in The Straits Times.