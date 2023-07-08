Man goes to party at nightclubs after stealing over $23,000 left by deceased dad to mum

To fuel his need to party, a man stole over $23,000 from his mother.

Muhammad Zakaria Bin Rosli, 31, pleaded guilty to two counts of theft on Thursday (July 6) and was sentenced to 24 weeks in jail, Shin Min Daily News reported.

Investigations revealed that Muhammad's father, prior to his death, had left behind some money in his wife's bank account for her living expenses since she was not working.

Strapped for cash but wanting to hit the nightclubs, Muhammad stole his mother's ATM card from her room and secretly withdrew cash from her bank account.

He knew the PIN for the ATM card as he had helped his mother to buy groceries on occasion.

Between November 2018 to February 2019, Muhammad withdrew cash from the bank account 37 times for a sum totalling $23,750, Shin Min reported.

[[nid:634739]]

Noticing only $12,000 left in the account, Muhammad's mother confronted him and he admitted to his wrongdoings.

At the time, Muhammad promised to return the money via monthly instalments of $100, so his mother decided not to report him to the police.

But he did not deliver on his promise.

The chief prosecutor said that Muhammad had planned to carry out the crime, and pointed out that his unemployed mother was dependent on the money left by her late husband.

Yet, Muhammad stole that money so that he could go clubbing, and has yet to return the stolen sum.

When asked in court if he had anything to add, Muhammad said he had nothing to say, the Chinese daily reported.

[[nid:626926]]

khooyihang@asiaone.com