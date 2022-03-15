Man 'hearing voices in his head' attacks 2 people with razor blade in Queenstown

SINGAPORE - A 33-year-old man who allegedly injured others with a razor blade will be charged by the police for voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapons or means.

The police received multiple calls at about 6.20pm on Monday (March 14) about a man attacking some passers-by with a razor blade at Blk 59 Strathmore Avenue.

Preliminary investigations show that the man claimed to have heard voices in his head telling him to attack people.

The police said that the man has past records with the Institute of Mental Health, and is also traced for consumption of controlled drugs.

He injured two people before getting arrested, police said in a news release late on Monday night.

A 38-year-old man suffered lacerations and was conscious when brought to the hospital. A 49-year-old woman suffered minor injuries and refused to go to the hospital.

The razor blade was seized as a case exhibit and investigations are ongoing.

The man will be charged in court on Wednesday (March 16) for the offence of voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapons or means.

Police noted that there is no indication that this incident is related to the earlier incident at Buangkok Square Mall, where a man was seen swinging a sword near the mall and stopping oncoming traffic.

This article was first published in The Straits Times. Permission required for reproduction.