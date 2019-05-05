Man in his 40s drowns off coast of Sentosa's Tanjong Beach, police investigating

The body found at Tanjong Beach looked to belong to a man in his 40s. It was found bloated and without other visible signs of injury.

The body of a man was found off the coast of a Sentosa beach on Saturday morning (May 4).

Police said they were alerted to the case at 7.16am at Tanjong Beach, where they found a body of a man lying motionless along the shoreline.

Paramedics from the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) pronounced him dead at the scene.

The SCDF said that they responded to the incident in 120 Tanjong Beach Walk.

The Straits Times understand that the body looked to belong to a man in his 40s, and was found bloated and without other visible signs of injury.

While the cause of the death is still not known, the condition of the body is consistent with drowning.

Video footage provided to citizen journalism site Stomp show an area of the beach cordoned off with police officers on site.

A blue police tent, usually used to cover a body, can be seen on the sand.

The case, classified as an unnatural death, is being investigated by the police.

This article was first published in The Straits Times. Permission required for reproduction.