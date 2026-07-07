Car crashes into Balestier drain, passenger taken to hospital

A 52-year-old man was taken to hospital after a car believed to have self-skidded along Balestier Road plunged into a roadside drain on Sunday (July 5).

Footage of the aftermath shared on social media show a silver sedan lodged in a roadside drain along a slip road leading to an expressway.

Police officers and ambulances were also seen present at the scene.

Responding to queries from AsiaOne, the police and the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said they were alerted to an accident involving a car believed to have self-skidded along Balestier Road at about 8.20pm.

The accident occurred at a slip road leading to the Central Expressway towards the Ayer Rajah Expressway, said the police.

A 52-year-old male passenger was taken conscious to Tan Tock Seng Hospital. SCDF said another person was assessed for minor injuries but declined to be taken to the hospital.

A 56-year-old male car driver is assisting with ongoing police investigations.

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xingying.koh@asiaone.com