Man in Hougang brandishes 2 knives at shop assistants who asked him to remove his junk

Two isn't always better than one - especially not when they're knives pointed at you.

A man has been arrested after he allegedly wielded two knives and threatened two shop assistants in Hougang, Shin Min Daily News reported on Sunday (July 2).

The man, 60, was reportedly lying outside a clothing store at Block 682, Hougang Avenue 4 early Saturday morning with garbage accumulated around him.

A shop assistant then approached him and requested that he move the trash away from the store, to which the man begrudgingly complied.

However, the man allegedly returned a while after, standing outside the store to smoke.

A female clerk who declined to reveal her name told Shin Min: "When we told him not to smoke there, the uncle started scolding us, getting harsher and harsher.

"When my colleague requested that he leave, the man took out a knife from his trolley, waving it around and indicating that he wanted to fight us."

Seeing that no one was paying attention to him, the uncle allegedly pulled out a second blade, also about a foot long, which prompted the clerk to call the police out of safety concerns.

Speaking to the Chinese Daily, police have confirmed that a 60-year-old man was arrested for criminal intimidation and voluntarily causing hurt to a public servant.

No injuries were reported and investigations are still ongoing.

