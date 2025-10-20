Man hurls bottles to 'defend' beer promoter in dispute over unpaid drinks at Tyrwhitt Rd coffee shop

In an attempt to "protect" a beer promoter arguing with customers accused of not paying for drinks, a man threw glass bottles at them.

Several foreigners were caught in the crossfire during the fight on Saturday (Oct 18) night at a coffee shop on Tyrwhitt Road.

An eyewitness surnamed Yang told Shin Min Daily News that the beer lady quarrelled with two customers over money for alcohol.

"Another male customer wanted to help her and threw the bottles and glasses at them," the 52-year-old said, adding that the police were called in for help while other customers pulled the man away.

The police reportedly also reviewed the CCTV footage from the coffee shop.

The beer promoter said that the whole incident was a "misunderstanding".

"No one was injured and nothing serious happened," she added.

