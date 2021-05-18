Man hurls vulgarities, attacks police officers at Golden Mile Complex

A normal Friday night turned sour when a scuffle between a 22-year-old man and several police officers broke out at Golden Mile Complex.

The 22-year-old was apprehended for multiple offences on Friday (May 14).

A video that has been widely circulated online shows the man hurling vulgarities at the police officers while they were arresting him.

The man was heard shouting: "Eh then what? You what? Sergeant ah? Eh f*** you lah!"

In the video, the man can be seen struggling and resisting while being held down. He continued to resist even after being carried away.

The police said they were alerted to a fight at 5001 Beach Road at 10.56pm. Upon arrival, there were no more signs of a fight.

An altercation had allegedly occurred between two groups earlier based on preliminary investigation said the police.

The officers were questioning the 22-year-old man suspected of being involved in the dispute when he reportedly screamed vulgarities at them, pushed one policeman and attacked another.

From using abusive language against a public servant, using criminal force to deter a public servant from discharge of his duty and voluntarily causing hurt against a public servant, the man was subsequently arrested for affray.

Police investigations are currently underway.

mardhiahhaslan@asiaone.com