'Go home lah': Man hurls vulgarities at Ng Kok Song and his team during Clementi walkabout

As we get closer to Polling Day, tensions are running high.

A young man hurled vulgarities at presidential candidate Ng Kok Song during the latter's walkabout in Clementi on Tuesday (Aug 29) evening.

Ng was interacting with residents near Clementi Mall when the incident happened, Ng's media team said in a statement.

As his walkabout was coming to a close, a young man on a bicycle approached Ng's team and began shouting vulgarities.

In a video clip uploaded by CNA, the man could be heard saying: "This kind of president, can have ah?"

He also repeatedly shouted both in English and in dialect: "Go home lah!"

The man also made "threatening gestures" and followed Ng for a "short distance", Ng's team said, adding that the man "left the area shouting Tan Kin Lian's name".

After the presidential candidate left the area, police officers arrived on scene and collected statements from his team.

Ng was not hurt during the incident, his team assured, adding that remaining walkabouts and activities on the final day of campaigning will not be cancelled.

On Tuesday night, Tan Kin Lian's media team said that he was informed of an unfortunate incident involving a disruption to another candidate's walkabout.

"He hopes no one is hurt by this and requests all his supporters to behave in a respectful manner to all candidates and members of the public," they added.

AsiaOne has contacted the police for more information.

