Man, 55, nabbed for making cough syrup in Joo Chiat home; 31 litres seized

A 55-year-old man who illegally concocted cough syrup for sale was busted when the Health Sciences Authority (HSA) and police raided a home in Joo Chiat on Dec 5 based on a tip-off.

Officers found over 31 litres of illegal cough syrup and more than 5,200 units of addictive prescription medicines — with a total street value of around $21,500 — along with manufacturing equipment.

The suspect, who was arrested, coughed up the truth and admitted to making the syrup.

In a statement on Tuesday (Dec 16), HSA said the illegal manufacturing was done "in unsanitary conditions without proper licensing, quality controls, or safety oversight".

"This poses serious health risks to persons who consume such products, as they may contain incorrect dosages, harmful contaminants, or dangerous ingredient combinations that can cause severe adverse reactions or even death."

Investigations into the seller are ongoing.

"HSA takes a serious stand against illegal activities involving health products," said the authority in its statement.

Members of the public can report any illegal activity involving illegal cough syrup and medicines to HSA by calling 6866-3485 from 8.30am to 5.30pm on weekdays, or emailing hsa_is@hsa.gov.sg

During another raid in November, HSA seized over 106 litres of codeine-based cough syrup stored in bleach bottles, which were shipped from overseas and meant for distribution in Singapore. Codeine is an opioid pain relief medicine.

A 43-year-old Singaporean male importer is being investigated for orchestrating the illegal distribution.

Anyone found guilty of importing, manufacturing and/or supplying illegal health products can be jailed for up to 2 years and/or fined up to $50,000.

[[nid:726008]]

lim.kewei@asiaone.com