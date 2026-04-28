PAB rider, 51, injured in accident with car at junction in Clementi

A 51-year-old man riding a Power-Assisted Bicycle (PAB) was injured after getting into an accident with a car at a traffic junction near Clementi MRT on Tuesday (April 28).

The police and Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said they were alerted to the accident at the junction of Commonwealth Avenue West and Clementi Avenue 6 at about 3.40pm.

The 51-year-old male PAB rider was taken by SCDF to National University Hospital.

The 62-year-old male car driver is assisting with police investigations.

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esther.lam@asiaone.com