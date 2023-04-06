Man injured after prata shop at Bukit Batok catches fire

SINGAPORE — A man was taken to hospital after a fire broke out at an Indian-Muslim eatery in Bukit Batok on Thursday (April 6) morning.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said it was alerted to the fire at Block 632 Bukit Batok Central, the address of Mufiz Food Corner, at about 8.45am.

One man who had blisters and redness on his face was taken to Singapore General Hospital.

Three people had evacuated the eatery, which sells roti prata and Thai-Muslim seafood, before SCDF arrived.

The SCDF was alerted to the fire at about 8.45am.

PHOTO: Shin Min Daily News

SCDF said the fire, which involved the contents of a kitchen, was extinguished by its officers using a hose reel and two compressed air foam backpacks.

Local media outlet 8world reported that more than 20 diners had evacuated the eatery and the McDonald's outlet next door.

A 44-year-old woman, who wanted to be known only as Ms Huang, said she was having breakfast at McDonald's when she smelled smoke and realised the adjacent eatery was on fire.

She added that two employees of the eatery tried to put out the flames with fire extinguishers.

This article was first published in The Straits Times. Permission required for reproduction.