Man injured after road accident between 2 personal mobility devices in Pasir Ris
SINGAPORE - A personal mobility device (PMD) rider was injured after a collision between him and an electric scooter rider on Saturday evening (March 16).

Footage of the incident shows the rider of the PMD, which looks like a bicycle, crossing a road, with the traffic light blinking green in his favour. An e-scooter rider on the road later crashes into him.

After the collision, a second e-scooter rider on the road passes by.

The police said that they were alerted to the accident along Pasir Ris Drive 1 towards Pasir Ris Drive 8 at 8.21pm on Saturday.

The PMD rider in the accident, a 37-year-old man, was conscious when taken to Sengkang General Hospital.

Police are investigating the incident.

The Active Mobility Act states that an individual must not ride a PMD on a road at any time.

PMDs include kick scooters, electric scooters, unicycles and hoverboards, according to the Land Transport Authority website.

