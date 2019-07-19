Man jailed 2 weeks for hitting elderly man and injuring woman with e-scooter on pedestrian bridge

Victor Chin, who works as a driver, was sentenced to two weeks' jail after pleading guilty to two counts of causing hurt by behaving in a rash manner.

SINGAPORE - Ignoring a sign telling e-scooter riders to "dismount and push", a man rode his device onto a pedestrian bridge and it hit an elderly man who fell.

Instead of waiting for the police to arrive, Victor Chin, 37, decided to flee on his e-scooter.

Another pedestrian, Ms Soh Zhi Wen, 29, tried to stop him by holding onto its handle, which hit her right wrist when Chin continued riding.

She then fell and hit her face against some railings.

Chin, who works as a driver, was sentenced on Thursday (July 18) to two weeks' jail after pleading guilty to two counts of causing hurt by behaving in a rash manner.

On June 9 last year around 7.30am, Chin on his e-scooter reached a bridge connecting Clementi Avenue 4 to Sunset Way and which spans a canal.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Sarah Ong said there were many pedestrians on it at the time.

While riding on the bridge, Chin tried to squeeze through a gap between two pedestrians, the court heard.

The right handle of his e-scooter hit Mr Cheong Yik Choong's right elbow and the 72-year-old man fell.

Some passers-by immediately detained Chin and one of them alerted the police.