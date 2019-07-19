Man jailed 2 weeks for hitting elderly man and injuring woman with e-scooter on pedestrian bridge

Victor Chin, who works as a driver, was sentenced to two weeks' jail after pleading guilty to two counts of causing hurt by behaving in a rash manner.
PHOTO: The Straits Times
Shaffiq Alkhatib
The Straits Times

SINGAPORE - Ignoring a sign telling e-scooter riders to "dismount and push", a man rode his device onto a pedestrian bridge and it hit an elderly man who fell.

Instead of waiting for the police to arrive, Victor Chin, 37, decided to flee on his e-scooter.

Another pedestrian, Ms Soh Zhi Wen, 29, tried to stop him by holding onto its handle, which hit her right wrist when Chin continued riding.

She then fell and hit her face against some railings.

Chin, who works as a driver, was sentenced on Thursday (July 18) to two weeks' jail after pleading guilty to two counts of causing hurt by behaving in a rash manner.

On June 9 last year around 7.30am, Chin on his e-scooter reached a bridge connecting Clementi Avenue 4 to Sunset Way and which spans a canal.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Sarah Ong said there were many pedestrians on it at the time.

While riding on the bridge, Chin tried to squeeze through a gap between two pedestrians, the court heard.

The right handle of his e-scooter hit Mr Cheong Yik Choong's right elbow and the 72-year-old man fell.

Some passers-by immediately detained Chin and one of them alerted the police.

Ms Soh, who was keeping an eye on Chin, momentarily turned away to check if the police had arrived.

The DPP said: "At the same time, the accused decided to flee from the scene and started his e-scooter... Soh then tried to stop the accused by holding onto the handle of his e- scooter."

Chin ignored Ms Soh and had ridden away by the time police arrived at the scene around 7.45am.

Mr Cheong's daughter later created a Facebook post about the incident to find more information about Chin from netizens.

DPP Ong said that, based on Chin's distinctive attire - he was then wearing a helmet and a ski mask - he was identified, and his particulars given to Mr Cheong's daughter. She then passed them on to the police.

Chin surrendered himself to the police around 10.30pm that day.

The court heard Mr Cheong was treated at the National University Hospital and was found with superficial wounds on his right elbow. Ms Soh did not seek any medical help.

Chin is now out on bail of $10,000 and was ordered to surrender himself at the State Courts on July 26 to begin his jail term.

For each count of causing hurt by behaving in a rash manner, Chin could have been jailed for up to a year and fined up to $5,000.

This article was first published in The Straits Times. Permission required for reproduction.

More about

Personal mobility devices Accidents Causing hurt/Grievous hurt
Purchase this article for republication.

TRENDING

Singapore lawyer verifies Sultan of Kelantan&#039;s divorce from Russian ex-beauty queen
Singapore lawyer verifies Sultan of Kelantan's divorce from Russian ex-beauty queen
Hong Kong actor Simon Yam stabbed in abdomen at promotional event in China
Hong Kong actor Simon Yam stabbed in abdomen at promotional event in China
Original &#039;Captain Marvel&#039; Bryan Robson: My grandson can&#039;t understand why people call me that
Original 'Captain Marvel' Bryan Robson: My grandson can't understand why people call me that
Where to find the best steaks in Singapore
Where to find the best steaks in Singapore
House Tour: A blue-and-white three-room HDB home in Chai Chee
House Tour: A blue-and-white three-room HDB home in Chai Chee
Man who was rescued from burning Bukit Batok flat dies in hospital; SCDF says fire linked to PMDs
Man who was rescued from burning Bukit Batok flat dies in hospital; SCDF says fire linked to PMDs
Pontian Wanton Noodles investigating employee who allegedly kept dumplings that fell on the floor
Pontian Wanton Noodles investigating employee who allegedly kept dumplings that fell on the floor
Tinder couple with 10-year age gap fight daily to keep their love alive
Tinder couple with 10-year age gap fight daily to keep their love alive
Vincent Ng loves his junk food as much as we do, not that you can tell from his abs
Vincent Ng loves his junk food as much as we do, not that you can tell from his abs
92 children in China burned by TCM treatment gone wrong
92 children in China burned by TCM treatment gone wrong
Should you be afraid of using FaceApp? Even PM Lee is wary
Should you be afraid of using FaceApp? Even PM Lee is wary
5 places to visit in Bangkok that&#039;s not Chatuchak, Pratunam and Siam Paragon
5 places to visit in Bangkok that's not Chatuchak, Pratunam and Siam Paragon

LIFESTYLE

Singapore&#039;s top male radio DJs and what you might not have known about them
Singapore's top male radio DJs and what you might not have known about them
5 &#039;clubs&#039; offering more than just alcohol to chillax with your non-drinking friends
5 unique 'clubs' in Singapore that offer more than just alcohol
House Tour: $30,000 reno cost for this 2-storey terrace revamp
House Tour: $30,000 reno cost for this 2-storey terrace revamp
What she&#039;s truly thinking: A serial first-dater at 29 who&#039;s seeking her happily ever after
What she's truly thinking: A serial first-dater at 29 who's seeking her happily ever after

Home Works

House Tour: $30,000 reno cost for this 2-storey terrace revamp
House Tour: $30,000 reno cost for this 2-storey terrace revamp
How reliable are smart locks?
How reliable are smart locks?
What type of HDB flats can single Singaporeans buy?
What type of HDB flats can single Singaporeans buy?
5 study room feng shui mistakes you would rather not make
5 study room feng shui mistakes you would rather not make

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

Clip of boy peeing into plants at Gardens by the Bay angers Singaporeans
Clip of boy peeing into plants at Gardens by the Bay angers Singaporeans
Video of man using foot to swipe in-flight screen leaves Twitter users toe-tally disgusted
Video of man using foot to swipe in-flight screen leaves Twitter users toe-tally disgusted
How can dis b allow? This week in the comments section
How can dis b allow? This week in the comments section
Fans marvel at photos of Chinese bus driver who looks like Leslie Cheung
Fans marvel at photos of Chinese bus driver who looks like Leslie Cheung

SERVICES