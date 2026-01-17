Man jailed after crash while driving drunk without licence; asked wife to take the blame

A Singaporean man was jailed for 13 weeks' and two days for driving drunk without a licence and crashing into a lorry at a carpark.

He initially placed the blame on his wife, lying to the police that she was at the wheel while he was in the back seat.

According to a report by Shin Min Daily News, 40-year-old Ang Kok Cheng Don pleaded guilty to four charges on Friday (Jan 16).

He was also fined $8,000 and banned for six years from holding a driver's licence.

Lied to police, blamed wife

The court heard that Ang had been driving his father's car and had bumped into a lorry and scratched it at around 9.10pm on May 3, 2022, at the carpark in Block 122 Ang Mo Kio Ave 3.

When the police arrived on the scene, he lied that his wife was the one driving and that he was in the back seat during the incident.

Since she was frightened and a novice driver, he claimed that they had exchanged seats before he got out of the car to talk to the lorry driver.

Ang's wife also repeated the lie and told the police that she had gone home after switching seats and had only returned after her husband called her.

However, investigations revealed that she was home at the time of the accident and Ang had called her to take the blame for him.

Police also detected alcohol on his breath — 57mg of alcohol per 100ml of breath, exceeding the legal limit of 35mg.

He also did not have a valid driver's licence at the time.

On May 5, while making further statements to the police, Ang admitted that he was driving when the accident happened.

But she still lied about his wife's involvement, claiming that she wanted to take the blame for him.

