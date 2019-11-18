Man jailed for making false police report, accusing partner of drugging and raping him

SINGAPORE - Upset that he was not showered with enough attention by his partner, a man accused his boyfriend of drugging and raping him.

Indonesian Fredy Kosman Kwee, 34, called 999 three times, resulting in police officers being dispatched to a Housing Board flat in West Coast based on the false information about his partner.

For making a false police report, the Singapore permanent resident was sentenced to five days' jail on Monday (Nov 18).

The court heard that on Jan 2 this year, Kwee, a McDonald's employee, called the emergency hotline at around 6.15pm claiming that there was a fight going on in a unit at Block 702 West Coast Road.

Within 30 minutes of the first call, Kwee called 999 twice more and asked for more police officers to be dispatched to the location, alleging that someone had tried to drug and rape him.