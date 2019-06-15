Man jailed three years for role in producing counterfeit notes

Read also

On May 22, 2017, he was placed on the work release scheme and stayed at the community supervision centre in Cosford Road off Upper Changi Road North.

The DPP said: "Under the scheme, he was allowed to go to work every day and was required to report back to Lloyd Leas after his work.

"On Aug 14, 2017 at 8.30pm, the accused did not report back to Lloyd Leas after his work. He claimed that he did not want to report back to Lloyd Leas as he wanted to spend time with his pregnant girlfriend," the DPP added.

In September last year, a man identified as Muhammad Farhan Farus, 25, contacted Haikal and asked to meet him in a rented apartment at the Lumiere condominium in Mistri Road near Shenton Way.

Haikal went to the unit to meet Farhan and Muhammad Nabil Saini, 31. The men then engaged in a conspiracy to produce counterfeit currency notes, the court heard.

DPP Ang told District Judge Edgar Foo: "The accused and Farhan purchased an assortment of papers used as the medium for the printing of counterfeit currency notes. The counterfeit currency notes were printed at the unit.

"After the notes were printed... the accused was then tasked with cutting printouts of the currency notes to the correct size."