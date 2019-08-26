Man jailed for vulgar calls to 999

PHOTO: Pixabay
Kok Yufeng
The New Paper

Claiming to be the headman of a gang, he called the police emergency hotline 24 times over five days, hurling vulgarities and abuse at the officers.

Ng Chong Guan, 30, dared them to catch him and threatened to shoot them with a gun.

Later, he also intimidated a cabby over the phone, threatened a coffee shop worker with a penknife and assaulted a stranger after his girlfriend claimed the woman's baby stroller hit her.

Last Wednesday, Ng was jailed for 15 months and given an enhanced two-day jail term as he committed some offences while out of prison on a remission order.

He pleaded guilty to 10 charges, including abusing public servants, voluntarily causing hurt, criminal intimidation, theft and mischief.

Another 22 charges were also taken into consideration.

His lawyer, Mr Henry Lim Ghim Siew, said Ng has antisocial personality disorder and a low IQ, and will be seeking treatment at the Institute of Mental Health.

Previously jailed for threatening to bomb a clinic in 2015 and the home of a woman who refused to be his girlfriend in 2016, Ng has a litany of past offences.

He was near the end of a remission order when he made the first call on Sept 23 last year.

At about 9.50am, Ng dialled 999, uttered a vulgarity and told the operator he was a "gangster headman", a "loan shark syndicate" and asked him to "come Geylang see me".

The operator dispatched police resources to Geylang but could not locate Ng.

He was nabbed on Sept 27 after he again made a foul-mouthed call to the police, who were able to trace and arrest him that day.

Ng admitted that he made the call, claiming he was stressed.

In his submissions, Deputy Public Prosecutor Eric Hu said Ng was clearly recalcitrant. He wrote: "Deterrence must also feature as the dominant sentencing principle to guard against abuse of an emergency hotline."

Ng had also attacked a 37-year-old woman on Nov 28 last year in Sembawang.

The woman was pushing her baby in a stroller, going past him and his girlfriend, who were standing in the middle of the pathway at the void deck of Block 504B in Montreal Drive.

When his girlfriend claimed the stroller hit her leg, Ng got angry and chased after the woman, pushing, slapping and kicking her multiple times. He also pulled the victim's hair and slammed her head against the wall.

For threatening, abusing or insulting a public servant, he could have been fined up to $5,000 and/or jailed for up to a year.

For voluntarily causing hurt, he could have been jailed for two years and/or fined $5,000.

This article was first published in The New Paper. Permission required for reproduction.

More about
crime Singapore Police Force Causing hurt/Grievous hurt

TRENDING

Driver in Singapore slammed for tossing soiled diaper onto another car
Driver slammed for tossing soiled diaper onto another car in Tampines Mall
Police looking for man who left baby at hospital and fled; mother suspected of child, drug abuse
Man flees after leaving unconscious baby at SGH; police manhunt ongoing
Japanese net idol brutally attacked in Seoul, told to &quot;get out of Korea&quot;
Japanese net idol brutally attacked in Seoul, told to "get out of Korea"
SIA bans some models of 15-inch MacBook Pro from flights
SIA bans some models of 15-inch MacBook Pro from flights
Elva Hsiao, 40, wants to have kids with her 24-year-old beau
Elva Hsiao, 40, wants to have kids with her 24-year-old beau
More eerie tales from Singapore film sets to spook yourself this Hungry Ghost Festival
More eerie tales from Singapore film sets to spook yourself this Hungry Ghost Festival
Boy in Malaysia allegedly takes own life due to homework pressure
Boy in Malaysia allegedly takes own life due to homework pressure
Firefighters battling forest fire northwest of Singapore
Firefighters battling forest fire northwest of Singapore
Get a move on Causeway congestion, urge users
Get a move on Causeway congestion, urge users
Norwegian charged with strangling Singaporean woman&#039;s husband in Phuket gets bail
Norwegian charged with strangling Singaporean woman's husband in Phuket gets bail
Keto and Paleo diets: what they leave out might just be what you need - and you may gain weight, not lose it
Keto and Paleo diets: what they leave out might just be what you need - and you may gain weight, not lose it
Toddler who died from falling mirror cremated, family returned to Jewel Changi Airport for prayers
Toddler who died from falling mirror cremated, family returned to Jewel Changi Airport for prayers

LIFESTYLE

6 things to avoid if your child has G6PD deficiency
6 things to avoid if your child has G6PD deficiency
How to care for your HDB flat&#039;s windows and make them last
How to care for your HDB flat's windows and make them last
1am supper spots in the East that are not Geylang, Simpang Bedok and Fengshan Market
1am supper spots in the East that are not Geylang, Simpang Bedok and Fengshan Market
Remember these tips before using your credit card
Remember these tips before using your credit card

Home Works

How to make a minimalist home feel warm and cosy
How to make a minimalist home feel warm and cosy
These HDB flats have the most fabulous floors
These HDB flats have the most fabulous floors
How to fake a taller ceiling
How to fake a taller ceiling
How to care for your HDB flat&#039;s windows and make them last
How to care for your HDB flat's windows and make them last

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

Elva Hsiao makes 24-year-old boyfriend Facebook official on her 40th birthday
Elva Hsiao makes 24-year-old boyfriend Facebook official on her 40th birthday
Buckle Up: Jayley Woo gets through &#039;lowest point&#039; in life thanks to twin sister Hayley
Buckle Up: Jayley Woo gets through 'lowest point' in life thanks to twin sister Hayley
&#039;We just dodged death&#039;: Cord on reverse bungee ride in US snaps moments before launch
'We just dodged death': Cord on reverse bungee ride in US snaps moments before launch
Weekend planner Aug 24-25: Free fitness dance classes, Singapore Night Fest &amp; other fun activities
Free fitness dance classes, Singapore Night Fest & other fun activities this weekend

SERVICES