Man jailed for vulgar calls to 999

Claiming to be the headman of a gang, he called the police emergency hotline 24 times over five days, hurling vulgarities and abuse at the officers.

Ng Chong Guan, 30, dared them to catch him and threatened to shoot them with a gun.

Later, he also intimidated a cabby over the phone, threatened a coffee shop worker with a penknife and assaulted a stranger after his girlfriend claimed the woman's baby stroller hit her.

Last Wednesday, Ng was jailed for 15 months and given an enhanced two-day jail term as he committed some offences while out of prison on a remission order.