Man in Jurong West goes on rampage against cleaner auntie for clearing his coffee cup

PHOTO: Facebook/allsgstuf
Kimberly Anne Lim
AsiaOne

Some people get crabby when they don't get their daily caffeine fix. This man in Jurong West? He got violent.

The man and a cleaner were caught in an altercation at Quality Road Food Centre on Feb 5 after she allegedly cleared his unfinished coffee away, reported Shin Min Daily News.

In a video shared on Facebook page All Singapore Stuff, a man in a purple shirt could be seen pushing the cleaner, dressed in blue, onto the floor before pointing and shouting at her.

She stood back up and retaliated by throwing an unidentified object at him as another man tried to get between the feuding pair.

The whole kerfuffle started after the cleaner cleared the man's coffee from a table at the food centre, a stall owner who did not wish to be identified told the Chinese daily.

The man had bought the drink and left it on a table before going to buy his food.

When he returned, he saw that the coffee was gone and flew into a rage.

He then raised his voice at the cleaner, who apologised immediately. But this did nothing to quell his anger. Instead, he threw his food at her back, the stall owner recounted.

This set the cleaner off and she fought back with a rag that she was holding, said a second stall owner, who also did not wish to be identified.

The pair started arguing and exchanged blows before the cleaner's husband, who happened to be at the scene, intervened.

This isn't her first run-in with customers, one stall owner claimed, adding that she had upset customers previously by clearing their food and drinks before they were finished.

"She does this often. Some customers feel disrespected. There are small quarrels occasionally but this is the first time a physical confrontation happened," they said.

The police confirmed that they received a report of assault and are investigating the matter.

kimberlylim@asiaone.com

More about
fight assault viral videos

