Man in Jurong West goes on rampage against cleaner auntie for clearing his coffee cup

Some people get crabby when they don't get their daily caffeine fix. This man in Jurong West? He got violent.

The man and a cleaner were caught in an altercation at Quality Road Food Centre on Feb 5 after she allegedly cleared his unfinished coffee away, reported Shin Min Daily News.

In a video shared on Facebook page All Singapore Stuff, a man in a purple shirt could be seen pushing the cleaner, dressed in blue, onto the floor before pointing and shouting at her.

She stood back up and retaliated by throwing an unidentified object at him as another man tried to get between the feuding pair.

<Reader's Contribution by Tan> Happened at Quality Road hawker this morning. The auntie cleaner accidentally knocked... Posted by All Singapore Stuff on Wednesday, 5 February 2020

The whole kerfuffle started after the cleaner cleared the man's coffee from a table at the food centre, a stall owner who did not wish to be identified told the Chinese daily.

The man had bought the drink and left it on a table before going to buy his food.

When he returned, he saw that the coffee was gone and flew into a rage.

He then raised his voice at the cleaner, who apologised immediately. But this did nothing to quell his anger. Instead, he threw his food at her back, the stall owner recounted.

This set the cleaner off and she fought back with a rag that she was holding, said a second stall owner, who also did not wish to be identified.