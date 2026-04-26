Man killed in Bukit Panjang garbage truck incident; driver arrested

A 69-year-old man died in an accident involving a garbage truck at Bukit Panjang on Saturday (April 25).

According to the police, a 39-year-old male truck driver was arrested for careless driving without due care and attention causing death.

Responding to AsiaOne's queries, the police and Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said they were alerted to the accident along Senja Close at 8.25am on Saturday.

The authorities added that the victim was taken unconscious to Woodlands Hospital, where he subsequently died.

In a Facebook post by SGRV Front Man, a wheelchair can be seen stuck under the front of the garbage truck.

An eyewitness, Qiu Weihong (transliteration), told Shin Min Daily News he saw the victim lying motionless on the ground before paramedics arrived to perform cardiopulmonary resuscitation.

Residents also told the Chinese paper that the elderly man was often seen in his wheelchair collecting bottles and cans from rubbish bins.

ALBA W&H Smart City, the garbage truck company, told the Chinese daily that its vehicle collided with a man as it was leaving the garbage chute. The company added that it was saddened by the man's death and would co-operate with the authorities for investigations.

Police investigations are ongoing.

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jengjee.hoon@asiaone.com