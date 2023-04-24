Man killed in traffic accident along Dunearn Road, 3 others taken to hospital

SINGAPORE – A man was killed in an accident near Tan Kah Kee MRT station in Dunearn Road on Sunday.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said it was alerted to the accident at the junction of Dunearn Road and Shelford Road at 2.05pm.

One person was pronounced dead at the scene by an SCDF paramedic. Another person was taken to Tan Tock Seng Hospital, and two people were taken to KK Women’s and Children’s Hospital, the SCDF said.

The Straits Times has contacted the police for comment.

When ST arrived at the scene at 3.30pm, a huge traffic jam had built up leading to the accident site, and a section of lane one had been blocked off with traffic cones.

A huge traffic jam had built up, leading to the accident site, and a section of lane one had been blocked off with traffic cones. ST PHOTO: KELVIN CHNG

A police tent could be seen on the grass patch next to lane one, with a silver BMW 3 Series car several metres in front of it. The car’s rear windscreen was broken and debris lined the side of the road.

A driver who declined to be named told ST that he drove past the site of the accident at 2.15pm. He saw a body lying near the driver’s side of the car in lane one, and a severed arm in lane three.

“The front windscreen on the driver’s side of the car was broken,” he said. “I was shocked. I feel sad for the victim.”

Security officer Syed Musa, 38, who was in his friend’s car, said they were stuck in the jam for about 30 minutes and went past the accident site at around 3.30pm.

“My wife saw a man, (whom we) believed to be the driver of the car, standing near a tree and being attended to by the paramedics. He seemed to be in a state of shock,” he said.

The Land Transport Authority said in a Twitter post that the traffic congestion stretched up to Eng Neo Avenue.

Additional reporting by Kelvin Chng

ALSO READ: Driver dies after van skids and crashes into covered walkway near Redhill MRT station

This article was first published in The Straits Times. Permission required for reproduction.