Man kisses neighbour after sneaking into her flat, even calls police when confronted

A 29-year-old woman had been taking a nap in her flat along Tampines street 83 on Monday (Jan 18) when she awoke to her neighbour pressing his lips against hers.

The man had sneaked into her flat and pinned her down by her wrists. He fled when the victim screamed for help, locking himself in his own apartment.

After she told her family members what had happened, two of them rushed to her aid, confronting the man and demanding that he come out of hiding.

Instead, the 33-year-old lodged a police report against them as he was afraid of being beaten.

Once the police understood the situation from the victim, they asked the perpetrator to open his door, but he refused and even threatened to jump from the building. After two hours of negotiation, he finally opened the door.

The man was subsequently arrested for outrage of modesty and criminal trespass, the police said.

He was taken to Changi General Hospital where he will be referred to the Institute of Mental Health for psychiatric assessment.

The incident terrified the victim.

"We've been neighbours for six years," she shared with Shin Min Daily News. "I've always thought he was weird and avoided him as much as I could. I'd even walk faster when passing by his unit."

She revealed that the other would occasionally request for cigarettes and money from her fiance, which he had always obliged to.

"My fiance always treated him well, so he was really angry when he heard what happened."

Other residents told the Chinese daily that they've also seen the man behaving in a strange manner.

According to one of them, he would turn off the switches in her circuit board from time to time or sit in front of her unit.

Another added that the man would sometimes dance in his underwear at the carpark. A day before the incident, he was spotted dancing by the rubbish dump.

He shared: "We've grown used to his weird behaviour but we never thought he'd pull such a stunt."

It was understood that the man's wife and two children had moved out of his flat almost a year ago. He has also been unemployed for a long period of time.

rainercheung@asiaone.com