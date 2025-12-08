Man, 58, stabbed and slashed in Boon Lay, police searching for 32-year-old suspect

The police are looking for a 32-year-old man for his alleged involvement in a knife incident along Boon Lay Drive on Saturday (Dec 6).

In response to AsiaOne's queries, the police said they received several calls for assistance at about 6.55pm on Dec 6.

"Upon arrival, officers found a 58-year-old man injured at the void deck of the block," the police added.

The man was conscious when he was conveyed to Ng Teng Fong General Hospital by the Singapore Civil Defence Force.

Following investigations, a 32-year-old man who is believed to be involved in the case, has been identified.

A female resident told Chinese media outlet Shin Min Daily News that she was drinking and singing karaoke with a group of neighbours when the incident happened.

The group noticed the man staring at them but did not pay attention to the matter as they did not know him.

Shin Min reported the female resident as saying that the man later returned and started questioning her neighbours while holding on to two knives in his left hand and a chopper in his right.

She tried to calm him down but the man suddenly attacked one of her neighbours, the 58-year-old man, with a knife.

He was stabbed in his back.

The injured man immediately picked up a plastic chair to defend himself but ended up being slashed on his left forearm and forehead.

According to Shin Min, the suspect later fled towards Block 238 Boon Lay Drive.

Two knives and a chopper were seized at the scene, the police said, adding that efforts to trace the 32-year-old are ongoing.

