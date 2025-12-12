Man brandishes 2 knives at OCBC Aquatic Centre, police investigating incident
PHOTO: Screengrab/TikTok/heyhihello00001
The police are investigating a man seen wandering around OCBC Aquatic Centre in Kallang with what appeared to be two knives during closing time.
In a TikTok video, an eyewitness said that the incident happened on Dec 6 at around 9.20pm.
The man, who was clad a black shirt and trousers and wearing a gold chain, was seen swinging “two shiny objects which look like knives”, before heading towards the taxi stand at The Kallang.
Responding to AsiaOne’s queries, the police confirmed that a report was lodged and said investigations are ongoing.
A spokesperson from The Kallang Group said they are assisting with police investigations.
chingshijie@asiaone.com