Man brandishes 2 knives at OCBC Aquatic Centre, police investigating incident

The police are investigating a man seen wandering around OCBC Aquatic Centre in Kallang with what appeared to be two knives during closing time.

In a TikTok video, an eyewitness said that the incident happened on Dec 6 at around 9.20pm.

The man, who was clad a black shirt and trousers and wearing a gold chain, was seen swinging “two shiny objects which look like knives”, before heading towards the taxi stand at The Kallang.

Responding to AsiaOne’s queries, the police confirmed that a report was lodged and said investigations are ongoing.

A spokesperson from The Kallang Group said they are assisting with police investigations.

[[nid:724518]]

chingshijie@asiaone.com

