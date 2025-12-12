Award Banner
Man brandishes 2 knives at OCBC Aquatic Centre, police investigating incident

The incident happened on Dec 6 at around 9.20pm.
PHOTO: Screengrab/TikTok/heyhihello00001
Ching Shi Jie December 11, 2025 4:05 PM

The police are investigating a man seen wandering around OCBC Aquatic Centre in Kallang with what appeared to be two knives during closing time. 

In a TikTok video, an eyewitness said that the incident happened on Dec 6 at around 9.20pm. 

The man, who was clad a black shirt and trousers and wearing a gold chain, was seen swinging “two shiny objects which look like knives”, before heading towards the taxi stand at The Kallang. 

Responding to AsiaOne’s queries, the police confirmed that a report was lodged and said investigations are ongoing. 

A spokesperson from The Kallang Group said they are assisting with police investigations. 

