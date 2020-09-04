Man leaves pool of blood at Ang Mo Kio void deck after allegedly slashing own leg

Ang Mo Kio residents were startled by a grisly scene at a void deck last night (Sept 3).

A pool of blood was seen near a table at Block 511 Ang Mo Kio Avenue 8, with a pair of slippers lying nearby.

But it didn't end there.

In a video clip shared on Instagram on the same night, a trail of bloodied footprints was seen going up a flight of stairs.

A netizen who claimed to have filmed the clip said: "The man's leg was almost 'chopped' off."

According to Shin Min Daily News, the man is believed to have slashed himself after drinking and lives in the neighbouring Block 508.

He left a trail of blood measuring 40 metres as he crossed the road to make his way home.

However, no one answered the door when reporters visited the flat this morning.

A neighbour who declined to be named mentioned that the man was seen walking along the common corridor last night. He appeared to be conscious at the time.

The police and paramedics from the Singapore Civil Defence Force arrived soon after, they said.

The man's friend had called the police for help after he refused to seek treatment for his injury.

A 56-year-old man was conveyed to a hospital, the police confirmed.

Investigations are ongoing.

SINGAPORE HELPLINES Samaritans of Singapore: 1800-221-4444

Singapore Association for Mental Health: 1800-283-7019

Care Corner Counselling Centre (Mandarin): 1800-353-5800

Institute of Mental Health's Mental Health Helpline: 6389-2222

Silver Ribbon: 6386-1928

