Man left needing 20 stitches to head after horrific attack from behind in Clarke Quay

A man ended a birthday night out in Clarke Quay last Sunday (March 20) with 20 stitches to his head in hospital.

In an interview with 8world, a woman named Low shared that her 30-year-old boyfriend was viciously attacked from behind along Merchant Road at around 10.30pm.

"He didn't see who it was. It was so sudden, and he couldn't remember what happened after that," Low said, adding that he was attacked by a sharp object about 10cm long.

The man was subsequently sent to the Singapore General Hospital (SGH).

Describing the extent of the injuries, Low said that her boyfriend needed 20 stitches and two operations after suffering three wounds on his head.

He was discharged from SGH on Wednesday (March 23) but still complains of dizziness, the woman added.

She has since turned to Facebook to appeal for witness.

In a response to 8world's queries, the Singapore Civil Defence Force said that they received a call for assistance along Keng Cheow Street at 11.05pm and a man was sent to SGH.

My bf got attack with sharp object from the back near Riverside Plazza, Kang Cheow Street / Merchant Road . On 20th... Posted by Niliy Low on Tuesday, March 22, 2022

Responding to AsiaOne's queries, the police confirmed that a report was lodged and investigations are ongoing.

