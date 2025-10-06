Man lies in front of traffic on Serangoon Road, gets arrested for public drunkenness

A 44-year-old man was arrested on Saturday (Oct 4) for public drunkenness after he was seen lying on the road in front of oncoming traffic.

Responding to AsiaOne’s queries, the police said that they received a call for assistance involving the incident at 900 Serangoon Road at about 2.25am.

In a video shared on Facebook page Beh Chia Lor — Singapore Road on Oct 5, it showed a car coming to an abrupt halt during a drizzle to avoid hitting the man, who was sprawled across the road.

No injuries were reported, the police said. Investigations are ongoing.

The video has since garnered over 50 comments, 200 reactions and 86,000 views.

Several netizens were relieved that a serious accident was narrowly avoided.

"Luckily the street light was bright enough," said a Facebook user named AT Tan.

"That's insane," added Johnny Wong.

Those found guilty of public drunkenness can be fined up to $1,000, jailed for up to a month, or both.

Repeat offenders can face up to three months’ of jail, fined up to $2,000, or both.

