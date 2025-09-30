Man locks himself in roof stairwell of 25-storey Sin Ming block, brought to safety 8 hours later

A 21-year-old man was apprehended by the police after he locked himself in the rooftop stairwell of a 25-storey HDB block at Sin Ming Avenue for about eight hours on Saturday (Sept 27).

Responding to AsiaOne's queries, the police said a call for assistance at Block 410 Sin Ming Avenue was made at about 8.10am, over a man suspected to be in distress.

As it was assessed that the man might pose a danger to himself, officers from the Special Operations Command, Crisis Negotiation Unit, Home Team Unmanned Aerial Vehicle unit and Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) responded to the incident.

Police officers subsequently established that a 21-year-old man had locked himself within the roof access stairwell of the block.

Clips of the incident posted on social media show first responders on the aerial platform of a SCDF fire and rescue vehicle being lifted to the top of the block.

The police told AsiaOne that their officers managed to gain entry to the roof access stairwell at about 4.40pm and apprehended the man under Section 7(1) of the Mental Health (Care and Treatment) Act 2008.

No injuries were reported, added the police.

SINGAPORE HELPLINES Samaritans of Singapore: 1800-221-4444

Singapore Association for Mental Health: 1800-283-7019

Care Corner Counselling Centre (Mandarin): 1800-353-5800

Institute of Mental Health's national mindline: 1771 (24 hours)/ 6669-1771 (via WhatsApp)

Silver Ribbon: 6386-1928

We Care Community Services: 3165-8017

[[nid:718633]]

lim.kewei@asiaone.com