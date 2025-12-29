Man locks himself in room for 2 hours, SCDF personnel seen rappelling down Circuit Road block

A 54-year-old man who locked himself in a HDB flat at Circuit Road on Saturday (Dec 27) afternoon was apprehended under the Mental Health Act.

The police and Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said they received a call for assistance at Block 50 Circuit Road at about 12.15pm.

Police officers responding to the incident assessed that the man may pose a danger to himself.

Officers from the Special Operations Command and Crisis Negotiation Unit were then activated.

The SCDF said it deployed a safety life air pack, and rescuers from the Disaster Assistance and Rescue Team (Dart) were on standby as a precautionary measure.

A video taken from the opposite block and seen by AsiaOne showed two Dart rescuers rappelling down from the unit above.

At about 2.25pm, two hours after the call for help, the police managed to gain entry into the room and apprehended him. No injuries were reported.

Chinese publication Shin Min Daily News reported that the front gate of the flat appeared to have been cut open during the operation.

SINGAPORE HELPLINES Samaritans of Singapore: 1800-221-4444

Singapore Association for Mental Health: 1800-283-7019

Care Corner Counselling Centre (Mandarin): 1800-353-5800

Institute of Mental Health's national mindline: 1771 (24 hours)/ 6669-1771 (via WhatsApp)

Silver Ribbon: 6386-1928

We Care Community Services: 3165-8017

[[nid:723839]]

lim.kewei@asiaone.com