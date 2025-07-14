Man lodges police report after $400 of printed SG60 vouchers used by stranger

When making payments using their SG60 vouchers, an elderly couple was befuddled when told that some of it had already been spent.

One of them then approached the police for help and discovered that over half of their $800 in vouchers had allegedly been redeemed by a stranger.

Retiree Li, 64, told Shin Min Daily News that he had claimed his SG60 vouchers at a community club in Chinatown on July 2, where staff had printed out the QR codes for his convenience.

On July 5, his wife tried using $12 in merchant vouchers to pay but was purportedly told that one $10 voucher had been used.

The same thing happened again the next day, when Li tried to make payment with two $10 in supermarket vouchers but was informed that one voucher had been spent.

The retiree immediately reported the matter to staff at the community club, who asked if his family members had used the vouchers.

"I called my two sons to check again, and they both said they never used it. The staff then suggested that I file a police report," he recalled.

With the assistance of an officer at a police station on July 7, Li logged into his Singpass to check the transaction history of the vouchers and reportedly found that his SG60 vouchers had been spent starting July 3.

According to Shin Min, $459 in vouchers had been used as of July 12. Of this amount, Li and his wife say they have spent only $42.

The Chinatown resident noted that many of his merchant vouchers had been spent at shops far from where he lives, including at Redhill Food Centre, Old Airport Food Centre and a Chinese medical hall in Jalan Kukoh.

Li added that he had attempted to track down the unknown person who once used the vouchers at a Chinatown shop, but the staff had said only the authorities could view their CCTV footage.

The man stressed that the printed vouchers are safekept by him and his wife, and that they had never claimed them online or shared the voucher links.

"We don't know how someone obtained and used (our) vouchers," he said.

The police confirmed that a report has been lodged and investigations are ongoing.

