Man lodges police report after buying fake $10,000 note from online seller; 2 suspects arrested

Police seized the note, as well as two T-shirts, a receipt, three mobile phones and a total of S$1,200 as case exhibits.
PHOTO: Singapore Police Force
Malavika Menon
The Straits Times

SINGAPORE - A man reported the sale of counterfeit notes to the police on Tuesday (Aug 20), after he discovered a $10,000 Orchid Series note he purchased online was fake.

Officers from the Commercial Affairs Department arrested two suspects, aged 34 and 55, believed to be the sellers of the note, on Thursday.

Police believe the 34-year-old suspect purchased the counterfeit $10,000 Orchid Series note from an unknown seller in Batam, Indonesia, in August.

He and the 55-year-old suspect are believed to have sold the note online to the buyer for a sum of $11,500.

Police seized the note, as well as two T-shirts, a receipt, three mobile phones and a total of S$1,200 as case exhibits.

Those convicted of using counterfeit currency notes as genuine notes may be jailed up to 20 years and fined.

The police reminded the public to remain vigilant and examine all $10,000 Orchid Series notes carefully as they are not commonly available and in circulation.

Readers can refer to the Monetary Authority of Singapore's website for descriptions and images of the Orchid Series notes.

The police reminded the public to report any counterfeit currency, note the description and features of the person presenting the note, and to limit the handling of the counterfeit currency in possession.

This article was first published in The Straits Times. Permission required for reproduction.

More about
Counterfeits/Forgery MAS (Monetary Authority of Singapore)

TRENDING

Widow of cabby killed in Ferrari crash loses bid to recoup $280k she paid for &#039;land investment&#039;
Widow of cabby killed in Ferrari crash loses bid to recoup $280k she paid for 'land investment'
Elva Hsiao makes 24-year-old boyfriend Facebook official on her 40th birthday
Elva Hsiao makes 24-year-old boyfriend Facebook official on her 40th birthday
10 hidden cafes in the east of Singapore that&#039;ll make you wish you lived there
10 hidden cafes in the east of Singapore that'll make you wish you lived there
Buckle Up: Jayley Woo gets through &#039;lowest point&#039; in life thanks to twin sister Hayley
Buckle Up: Jayley Woo gets through 'lowest point' in life thanks to twin sister Hayley
1am supper spots in the East that are not Geylang, Simpang Bedok and Fengshan Market
1am supper spots in the East that are not Geylang, Simpang Bedok and Fengshan Market
Places in Johor that&#039;ll make you believe you&#039;re in Europe
Places in Johor that'll make you believe you're in Europe
&#039;We just dodged death&#039;: Cord on reverse bungee ride in US snaps moments before launch
'We just dodged death': Cord on reverse bungee ride in US snaps moments before launch
Malaysian girl, 11, writes to 12-year-old schoolmate asking for sex
Malaysian girl, 11, writes to 12-year-old schoolmate asking for sex
Weekend planner Aug 24-25: Free fitness dance classes, Singapore Night Fest &amp; other fun activities
Free fitness dance classes, Singapore Night Fest & other fun activities this weekend
Singapore Night Festival 2019: Top installations to check out this year
What to catch at this year’s Singapore Night Fest
Pineapple or banana? This freaky fruit is creeping people out
Pineapple or banana? This freaky fruit is creeping people out
Woman admits to putting used sanitary pad in kettle at 5-star hotel in China
Woman admits to putting used sanitary pad in kettle at 5-star hotel in China

LIFESTYLE

8 most surprising things you can buy at Changi Airport
8 most surprising things you can buy at Changi Airport
Free XO durians for Pioneer and Merdeka Generation members &amp; other deals this week
Free XO durians for senior citizens at CCK on Aug 24
I didn&#039;t wash my face (in the morning) for a week, and I don&#039;t intend to anymore
I didn't wash my face (in the morning) for a week, and I don't intend to anymore
Where is the cheapest place Singaporean shoppers can buy Chanel bags?
Where is the cheapest place Singaporean shoppers can buy Chanel bags?

Home Works

How to care for your HDB flat&#039;s windows and make them last
How to care for your HDB flat's windows and make them last
Chill out with the cafe interior style at home
Chill out with the cafe interior style at home
What your tiles say about your design (&amp; bubble tea!) taste
What your tiles say about your design (& bubble tea!) taste
10 Singapore homes that show how useful a balcony can be
10 Singapore homes that show how useful a balcony can be

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

Parents at Chinese kindergarten shocked by girls&#039; performance in bikinis
Parents at Chinese kindergarten shocked by girls' performance in bikinis
Bubble tea the new holy offering? Thai temple visitors think so
Bubble tea the new holy offering? Thai temple visitors think so
Tavia Yeung&#039;s pregnancy rumour shocks even her own husband Him Law
Tavia Yeung's pregnancy rumour shocks even her own husband Him Law
Kukubird, the fashion brand, rides on Singapore interest by offering &#039;special&#039;
Kukubird, the fashion brand, rides on Singapore interest by offering 'special'

SERVICES