Man lodges police report after buying fake $10,000 note from online seller; 2 suspects arrested

SINGAPORE - A man reported the sale of counterfeit notes to the police on Tuesday (Aug 20), after he discovered a $10,000 Orchid Series note he purchased online was fake.

Officers from the Commercial Affairs Department arrested two suspects, aged 34 and 55, believed to be the sellers of the note, on Thursday.

Police believe the 34-year-old suspect purchased the counterfeit $10,000 Orchid Series note from an unknown seller in Batam, Indonesia, in August.

He and the 55-year-old suspect are believed to have sold the note online to the buyer for a sum of $11,500.

Police seized the note, as well as two T-shirts, a receipt, three mobile phones and a total of S$1,200 as case exhibits.

Those convicted of using counterfeit currency notes as genuine notes may be jailed up to 20 years and fined.

The police reminded the public to remain vigilant and examine all $10,000 Orchid Series notes carefully as they are not commonly available and in circulation.

Readers can refer to the Monetary Authority of Singapore's website for descriptions and images of the Orchid Series notes.

The police reminded the public to report any counterfeit currency, note the description and features of the person presenting the note, and to limit the handling of the counterfeit currency in possession.

