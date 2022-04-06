Man lodges police report over bus driver flashing middle finger at him, but gets roasted by netizens instead

When a man shared on Facebook that a bus driver had "insulted his wife and daughter's modesty" by flashing a middle finger at his family, he did not expect the backlash that ensued.

A video posted on Wednesday (April 6) showed the SBS Transit bus driver flipping the bird at a vehicle's dashcam along Tampines Avenue 7.

It is not clear why he did that.

In the 24-second clip, it also showed a copy of the police report this man had allegedly lodged against the driver on March 29, after his family was offended by his "road rage behaviour"'.

"Aside from that, his behaviour risks passengers and other road users," the man wrote in the police statement.

He also said in the report that he does not know why the bus driver was angry at him and that he has since lodged an official report with SBS Transit.

In the comments, some netizens were bemused as to why the man would go to the police over a seemingly trivial matter.

One netizen has suggested that the video was edited to deliberately paint the bus driver in a bad light.

AsiaOne has reached out to SBS Transit for comment.

