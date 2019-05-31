Man loses 26kg in 6 months through running, and will take part in the Sundown Marathon

Priyank Sharma, who lost 26kg in 6 months, will be running his first half marathon at the OSIM Sundown Marathon on June 1, 2019.

SINGAPORE - In December 2018, Priyank Sharma burst into tears after finishing his first 21.1km run in 3h 8min.

It was the culmination of a journey the 37-year-old embarked on just months before, when he tipped the scales at nearly 100kg.

"I normally consider myself a strong person but that was the first time I cried in a long while," said the senior vice-president in strategy and planning at a local bank.

"Lots of emotions came out, I felt so proud of myself and thankful to my family for their support."

Just six months before, he was lying on his bed when his wife told him to "get out and run".

While Sharma had not exercised for 10 years before that, he decided on a whim to go for a 4km run.

He completed the run feeling so happy and energised that he started running twice a week, and now runs up to a combined 60km weekly. While he tipped the scales at 98.7kg, he lost 26kg in six months.

But the journey towards a healthier life was not easy.

When he started, Sharma would get tired every few hundred metres and after every run, his whole body ached, he could not breathe properly and he felt dehydrated.

He said: "The beauty of running is the competition is with myself. Whenever I felt my pace wasn't good, or when I felt bad, it always came back to me that this was about outdoing myself and that has made me continue running.

"There's no one to compete with you and you decide your own destiny."