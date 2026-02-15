Passers-by assist man seen lying on Orchard Road pedestrian crossing after motorcycle accident

A man was seen lying on a pedestrian crossing along Orchard Road with passers-by assisting him, according to a video uploaded by Sheryle Oro to Facebook on Thursday (Feb 12).

The video has since garnered around 500,000 views.

In the video, the man can be seen collapsed on the ground beside a motorcycle - also similarly fallen along the road.

Multiple passers-by can be seen kneeling around him, appearing to be providing aid to the individual.

As the green man comes on at the crossing, some pedestrians walk past the good Samaritans and the downed individual.

One of the Samaritans helping the injured man can also be seen placing his hand on the latter's forehead.

The injured man, conscious, is able to move his arm in response.

As other passers-by move in to help, another individual is also seen lifting a motorcycle, placing it upright.

Responding to queries from AsiaOne, the police said that they were alerted to an accident involving a motorcycle and a pedestrian along Orchard Road towards Bras Basah Road on Feb 11 at around 8pm.

A 23-year-old male pedestrian was sent to the hospital while conscious, and a 27-year-old male motorcyclist sustained injuries, but refused to be sent to the hospital.

The 27-year-old male motorcyclist is assisting with ongoing investigations, the police stated.

