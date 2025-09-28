Man makes off with $40k Rolex after trying it on at Far East Plaza store

A watch shop at Far East Plaza has lodged a police report after a man stole a pre-owned Rolex priced at over $40,000.

The theft occurred at about 3.25pm on Thursday (Sept 25), reported 8world.

A HJ Luxury employee, surnamed Liu, said a man had walked into the store and requested to view a Rolex GMT Master II worth over $40,000. He asked if he could get a discount on the watch and then requested to try it on.

"Many customers will want to try on watches, and we allowed him to do so too. Right after I helped him clasp the strap, he immediately ran off," she recounted.

She and her brother-in-law, who owns the store, chased after the man for about 150 metres before they lost track of him.

Footage from HJ Luxury posted to TikTok shows a man wearing a mask walk up to the exterior display of the shop before entering.

When Liu comes to the shopfront, he gestures at a watch on the display, and she retrieves it. Both parties are seen talking before Liu takes the timepiece to the back of the store.

Meanwhile, the man fidgets and looks around while waiting for her to return.

When she does, he tries on the watch with Liu's assistance, briefly admiring it on his wrist before suddenly bolting out of the store.

Liu told Shin Min Daily News that the man conversed in Mandarin and had a foreign accent.

"I reviewed the CCTV footage; he appeared a little nervous then and kept glancing around. Thinking back now, he looks familiar and might have patronised us before," she added.

The store owner, surnamed Chen, said he later searched the car park for the man but was unable to locate him.

"I could only file a police report. Now I'm waiting for the police to update on the progress of the case. I don't know if I can get the watch back," he told Shin Min.

In response to AsiaOne's queries, the police confirmed a report was lodged and investigations are ongoing.

Liu told 8world that several additional security measures will be put in place to prevent future thefts, such as prohibiting mask-wearing inside the store.

Customers who want to view luxury watches priced at over $20,000 must first show their IC or leave a personal belonging as deposit. The store also plans to install more CCTV cameras that can capture faces more clearly.

"Now, I am more cautious with new customers and don't dare to casually show them the expensive watches," she said.

