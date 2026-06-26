Man arrested for allegedly molesting 11-year-old girl in Woodlands

A 31-year-old man was arrested on Wednesday (June 24) for allegedly molesting an 11-year-old girl in Woodlands.

In a news release on Thursday afternoon, the police said the alleged offence happened at about 8.30pm on June 23 in the vicinity of Woodlands Drive 50.

Checks by AsiaOne show that the stretch of road runs through several HDB precincts, including Woodlands Primary School.

The man was identified and arrested by officers from Woodlands Police Division and the Criminal Investigation Department through follow-up investigations and with the aid of images from police cameras.

He was arrested within a day of the report being made.

If found guilty of outage of modesty, he faces a jail term of up to 10 years, along with mandatory caning.

The police advised victims of molestation to move away from perpetrators and call the police immediately when it is safe to do so.

Where possible and safe, victims should try to note key details such as the perpetrator's physical appearance, clothing, the time and location of the incident.

[[nid:737395]]

editor@asiaone.com