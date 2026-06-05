Man, 37, to be charged for allegedly molesting 62-year-old woman in Choa Chu Kang

A 37-year-old man will be charged in court on Friday (June 5) for allegedly molesting a 62-year-old woman at a quiet stretch of road in Choa Chu Kang.

In a news release on Thursday, the police said the alleged offence happened at about 7.40am on May 27 in the vicinity of Sungei Tengah Road.

Checks by AsiaOne show that the stretch of road, which runs along an aquarium, farms and nurseries, is known to be quiet.

The man was identified and arrested by officers from Jurong Police Division on Wednesday following extensive follow-up investigations and with the aid of images from police cameras and closed-circuit television cameras.

If found guilty of aggravated outrage of modesty, the 37-year-old faces a jail term of between two and 10 years, along with mandatory caning.

The police advised victims of molestation to move away from perpetrators and call the police immediately when it is safe to do so.

Where possible and safe, victims should try to note key details such as the perpetrator's physical appearance, clothing, the time and location of the incident.

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editor@asiaone.com