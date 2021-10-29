Man nabbed after throwing stools, hurling vulgarities at SDAs at AMK Hub

An angry man hurled vulgarities and threw stools at safe distance ambassadors (SDAs) after he was told to wear his mask properly at AMK Hub on Oct 24.

In an interview with Shin Min Daily News, a staff member at a retail shop in the shopping mall said that the man was a regular at an arcade.

The man flew into a rage and smashed after the two female SDAs reminded him to wear his mask properly.

Speaking to Stomp, a woman named Elizabeth said: "After that, I went to ask the guy to move away after another parent tried to stop this. My child was scared and stood in a corner with her hands over her ears."

In response to AsiaOne's queries, the police said they arrested a 40-year-old man for rash act after they were alerted to the case at 3.40pm that day.

"The government takes a serious view of any abuse of safe distancing personnel and will not hesitate to take firm action against perpetrators," the spokesperson added.

Police investigations are ongoing.

