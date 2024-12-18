Man nabbed for attacking and injuring police officers in Clementi

The police arrested a 33-year-old man for allegedly attacking and injuring two police officers.

In a news release on Tuesday (Dec 17), the police said the incident occurred while officers from Clementi Police Division were patrolling near Clementi Avenue 3 at about 12.50pm on Monday.

They conducted checks on a man and found suspected controlled drugs, drug paraphernalia, a pair of thread scissors as well as a mobile phone that did not appear to belong to him.

The man became uncooperative and turned aggressive.

During the arrest, the man allegedly punched and kicked two officers. He also allegedly spat at another officer following the arrest.

A 23-year-old officer sustained injuries to his face and chest while a 24-year-old officer sustained injuries to his head, chest and forearm.

Both officers were subsequently discharged with 3 days of medical leave.

The police said that the man will be charged in court on Wednesday with two counts of voluntarily causing hurt to deter a public servant from performing his duty and one count of using criminal force to deter a public servant from performing his duty.

The man is also under investigation for the possession of an offensive weapon as well as fraudulent possession of property.

The Central Narcotics Bureau is investigating the suspected drug-related offences, the police added.

