Man nabbed over alleged murder of co-tenant in Bukit Merah

SINGAPORE – A 59-year-old man has been arrested for his suspected involvement in killing a 61-year-old man.

The police said they were alerted to a murder case at a residential unit at Redhill Close in Bukit Merah at 10.50am on Friday.

“Upon arrival, officers found a 61-year-old man lying motionless with multiple wounds inside the unit. He was subsequently pronounced dead by paramedics at the scene,” police said in a statement.

The 59-year-old man, who is a co-tenant of the flat with the dead, will be charged in court on Saturday with murder.

Police officers were seen carrying out investigations in a flat on the fifth floor of Block 90 in Redhill Close when The Straits Times arrived at around 2pm.

The corner unit is believed to be a one-room flat. A section of the corridor leading to the unit was cordoned off.

A resident on the fourth floor, who wanted to be known only as Mr Man, said police approached him at around 1pm to ask if he had heard any shouts or arguments coming from the flat recently. He told them he had not.

“The staircase next to my unit was cordoned off and I thought maybe someone had fallen down. I was shocked to read about the murder online,” said Mr Man, 35, who works in the cleaning industry.

He added: “Many old people live in this estate and it’s usually very quiet. Such things don’t happen here.”

Other residents of the block said they saw police and an ambulance arriving at around 10am.

The offence of murder carries the death penalty.

This article was first published in The Straits Times. Permission required for reproduction.