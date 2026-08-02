Man seen using net to fish at Pasir Ris Park beach, sparking concerns

A man was seen using a net to fish in the waters off Pasir Ris Park, raising concerns about potential harm to wildlife.

Facebook user Mel Teo highlighted an incident on July 7 to the Nature Society Singapore's Public Forum on July 18, where her friend allegedly spotted a fisherman using what she said was a gill net to fish at Pasir Ris Park.

In photographs of the incident, a man can be seen with his lower half submerged along the coast, raising his arms as he pulls out a large net from within the water.

"She asked him to stop, and he obeyed, but not without throwing something at a passing otter in his anger at being told off," Teo wrote.

She also questioned the legality of using such nets and traps to fish at Pasir Ris Park in her post.

According to NParks, net fishing is not allowed in areas under their management, while "destructive fishing methods" such as gill-netting, long-line fishing and driftnets are advised against.

NParks explained: "They tend to trap fish and sea creatures that are not being targetted. These include dolphins, sharks and turtles that may drown after being caught."

Teo's post also highlighted a separate video she shared of an incident on July 17 where a monitor lizard was seen stuck in a mesh net at the mouth of Sungei Api Api in Pasir Ris.

In the video, the monitor lizard can be seen struggling within the net, rocking back and forth as it attempts to wrest itself free.

Outside the net, its partner tries to help, biting and pulling at the trap.

"It's only by sheer luck that they both managed to escape," Teo said. "Nets like these are deadly, and have even killed otters."

Nets and traps damage marine life: NParks

NParks group director Chia Seng Jiang told Shin Min Daily News that they are aware of Teo's post and encourages members of the public to fish responsibly and in designated areas.

Citing regulations, Chia stated that the use of fishing nets or metal cages are illegal in parks and reserves managed by NParks.

"Violators may be fined up to $5,000; if fishing is carried out illegally in nature reserves, the maximum fine may be $50,000," he told the Chinese-language paper.

Chia further stressed that nets and traps that are lost at sea can still continue to trap and kill marine life.

When they sink to the seabed, these objects can also damage corals and marine habitats.

AsiaOne has contacted NParks for more information.

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khooyihang@asiaone.com