Man offering $4k reward for return of missing 4D tickets that won $27k, police investigating

Stomp contributor Vince was elated to learn that he had struck the first prize in Wednesday's (Jan 8) 4D draw -- only to realise that his winning betting slips had gone missing.

Vince said he made a $34 bet for '0419' at a Singapore Pools outlet in town at around 5.48pm and received two 4D tickets.

He shared with Stomp a screenshot from CCTV footage that showed him placing the bet in the shop.

Vince recounted: "I went to another Singapore Pools outlet that was within walking distance for horse-racing after that.

"At around 7pm, I heard someone exclaiming that 0149 had won the first prize.

"I took out my stack of betting slips from my wallet to check, and confirmed that I still had the two winning tickets.

"The staff there advised me to write my IC number and name on the back of the tickets in case I lost them, so I did.

"After the horse races, I checked my wallet again, only to realise that the two winning tickets were gone from my stack!"

Vince said he is unsure of whether he had dropped the 4D betting slips and lost them, or if they had been taken by someone else.

He told Stomp: "I suspect the tickets could have been stolen while I was distracted because I remember someone brushing against me when I was in the betting queue.