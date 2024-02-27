Man offers $5,000 reward for cabinet accidentally thrown away during spring cleaning

While spring cleaning their home ahead of Chinese New Year, a family in Hougang decided to chuck out a cabinet they thought was a piece of junk.

Unbeknownst to them, the cabinet contained several personal items and important documents belonging to someone else.

In an attempt to recover the item, a man surnamed Huangfu offered a $5,000 reward to anyone who returns the cabinet or the items inside, reported Shin Min Daily News.

The 56-year-old told the Chinese evening daily that the piece of furniture belongs to his friend, who entrusted it to him for safekeeping three years ago.

"My friend had gone abroad for a period of time and knew that I have a spacious home, so he left it with me. I didn't know what was in it and just placed it in the living room," he recounted.

Huangfu said he was visiting family in China when his wife and daughter discarded the cabinet on Feb 8. Hence, the man only realised that the cabinet was missing when he returned to Singapore 10 days later.

"My wife and children will clear my things away when I'm not around as I occasionally bring home items that my friends don't want. If they had asked me [about the cabinet], they might not have thrown it away," he explained.

Huangfu told Shin Min that he only learnt what was inside the cabinet after informing his friend about the incident.

Apart from his friend's parents' personal belongings, there were documents such as bank cards, old passports and some foreign currencies.

"We've known each other for many years and I really feel very apologetic.

"Compared to the $5,000 [reward], I feel that those items are worth more to him," said Huangfu.

The Hougang resident printed 50 flyers and displayed them at the lift lobbies and areas near the refuse chutes of his estate.

He also sought help from the town council, who put him in contact with the waste collection company.

"The waste collectors said that it has been very long [since the cabinet was thrown away], adding it has definitely been sent for disposal.

"I'm just holding onto the last glimmer of hope that someone picked up the cabinet," he confessed, acknowledging that the chances of retrieving the cabinet or the items within is slim.

