Man opened KTV to customers, hostesses during Phase 1

Entertainment outlets were not allowed to open during phase one of the post-circuit breaker period, but he decided to operate a KTV outlet anyway, taking steps to avoid detection.

Leow Keng Chun, 39, was caught when a team of officers conducted enforcement checks and found five people inside the outlet, including two Vietnamese hostesses.

Yesterday, he pleaded guilty to one charge each under the Public Entertainments Act, Liquor Control (Supply and Consumption) Act, and Covid-19 (Temporary Measures) Act.

Leow was aware the DrinkItUp KTV outlet at 237 Jalan Besar was not allowed to open because of restrictions during phase one.

But he continued to operate the business from June 2 to 5 and accepted reservations, including one by two men, Daryl Tan Siong Kit, 30, and Andrew Tay Jing An, 25, on June 5.

The duo arrived at 9.30pm and were let in by Leow through the back entrance of the building that was shuttered.

Inside, two Vietnamese hostesses were waiting for them.

The men ordered beer towers from Leow at $100 each, drank and played dice games and sang with the two women.

The duo had intended to tip them $200 each.

None of them had worn masks or taken any safe distancing measures inside the room.

At about 11pm, a team of police officers conducted enforcement checks at the building, and Leow admitted to them there were five other people, including Low Hong Meng, 39, to whom he had paid monthly rent, on the premises.

As the door was locked, Leow had shouted at the group in the outlet to open it, but no one responded.

An officer broke a small glass panel next to the door to unlock it from the inside.

Yesterday, Deputy Public Prosecutor Stephanie Koh urged the court to fine Leow at least $13,000, saying the group was in the same room for about 90 minutes and that safety measures had been ignored.

She added that Leow had also taken steps to avoid detection.

Leow told the court he did not have any money or revenue and asked for a lighter sentence.

District Judge Adam Nakhoda adjourned sentencing and told Leow he should use the time to raise some funds. Leow is expected back in court on Nov 5.

It was not mentioned what action, if any, was being taken against the group caught on the premises.

