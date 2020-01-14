Man out on bail for cheating charges allegedly kidnapped in Thailand

A Singaporean businessman facing cheating charges here was allegedly kidnapped and tortured in Thailand last week.

Despite paying his captors more than $60,000 in Bitcoin for his freedom, Mark Cheng Jin Quan, 32, claimed they were still going to execute him at gunpoint until he managed to escape.

The blockchain adviser with Singapore fintech company X Infinity said he reported the kidnapping to Thai police last Friday, hours after his escape.

He was worried about his Singaporean acquaintance, Kim Lee Yao Wei, 31, who had also been kidnapped after accompanying him on the business trip to Thailand.

But in a dramatic twist yesterday, the Royal Thai Police told a press conference that Lee was the alleged mastermind of the kidnapping and had been arrested and charged with robbery, illegal detention, physical assault and illegal possession of firearms.

FOUR CHARGES

Cheng was slapped with one charge under the Securities and Futures Act and three charges for criminal breach of trust in the State Courts here last year.

He is alleged to have dishonestly misappropriated more than $300,000 belonging to an investments company in 2014.

Cheng was given bail of $120,000 for permission to go to Thailand and Malaysia for work-related matters last Wednesday.

He reportedly arrived at Suvarnabhumi Airport in Bangkok with Lee, whom he knew through Bitcoin dealings, on Thursday morning.

After Mark Cheng was allegedly beaten by a group of masked men in Bangkok last week. PHOTO: Lianhe Wanbao

Cheng claimed Lee had persuaded him to go to Thailand and negotiate a business deal with some locals.

They took a private taxi at the airport and later stopped at a petrol kiosk along the way at Lee's suggestion, Cheng told Chinese evening daily Lianhe Wanbao.

At the kiosk, a group of masked men allegedly grabbed and bundled them into a nearby car. They were then blindfolded, beaten and drugged.

Over the next 12 hours, he was taken to four different locations in forested areas where he was tortured, Cheng told Wanbao.