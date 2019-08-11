Man posed as female pimp online and arranged for young girls to have sex with him

By posing as a female pimp online, a man befriended eight young girls and got them to have paid sex with him.

Angelo Anwyll Goh Hao-Yi, a sales engineer, would meet them or pick them up in his BMW convertible before taking them to places like his house, multi-storey car parks, or hotels for a variety of sexual acts, and also filmed some of the encounters.

His eight victims were then between 13 and 17 years old.

Goh, 34, a father of three, was sentenced to four years, 10 months in jail after he admitted to 11 offences, including having sex with minors and having commercial sex with a minor under 18. Another 15 charges were taken into consideration.

The court heard that sometime before May 2016, Goh created an e-mail and Facebook account for a fictitious female persona "Vacinta Koh".

He pretended to be under 20 years old like his intended targets, and sent friend requests to the girls he found attractive.

Goh had previously attempted to engage girls for sex using several male profiles but failed to do so.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Tan Pei Wei said: "When a girl accepted his friend request, he would message the girl using Facebook Messenger and ask her if she was interested in earning quick money of between $100 to $200 per hour."

ESCORT

Goh ran this scheme for about two years and "Vacinta's" account had more than 2,000 friends on Facebook at the time of investigations.